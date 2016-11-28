GODFREY – Freer Auto Body has been working behind the scenes for most of last year making sure Christmas this year will be extra special for Riverbend residents.

One of the biggest fundraisers each year for their holiday causes is set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Freer Auto Body at 4512 N. Alby in Godfrey. The event is called Cookies And Cocoa For Community Christmas.

“We are a big, big part of Community Christmas,” Margaret Freer, one of the owners of Freer Auto Body, said. “We already have 30 bikes and have purchased things year round for Community Christmas. My granddaughters – Taylor and Lily – raised $34,000 in their Christmas In July fundraiser for Community Christmas.

Taylor, 13, and Lily, 10, have developed a love of being kind and helping others, Margaret Freer said.

“The girls are always wanting to do something to help the others,” Freer said.

Margaret Freer said Cookies And Cocoa was set up to honor David Freer, her son who died in 2008, and has continued ever since.

“We spent Thanksgiving weekend making cookies for Cookies And Cocoa,” Freer said. “Friends and family also come in to help make the cookies.

“The night of Cookies And Cocoa is always special. We play Christmas music and everyone gets a good feeling. Everybody gets in the Christmas spirit and knows they are helping make Christmas special for others in the community. We have a great deal to be thankful for as a family and this is another way of us giving back.

Residents are encouraged to stop by and bring donations of money, toys or coats to help Community Christmas.

