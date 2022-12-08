Freer Auto Body Cookies and Cocoa for Community Christmas 2022

GODFREY - The Annual Cookies and Cocoa For Community Christmas event carries on the legacy of David Freer's commitment to this particular charity year after year. David, who was a Freer Auto Body founder in Godfrey, died in September 2008, but his family has continued collecting and raising funds for the charity ever since his death in memory of him.

Community Christmas is a United Way program that provides support to dozens of local non-profits in Southwest Illinois. Community Christmas donations assist the less fortunate during the holiday season to make sure who otherwise wouldn't have it, have toys, clothing, etc.

Freer Auto Body's Christmas In July this year collected an astounding $52,000 for the charity.

Margaret Freer, a current owner of Freer Auto Body and David's mother, said indeed they as a family have always tried to remember David year after year in this special way - supporting his favorite charity, Community Christmas.

Lily and Taylor Freer have been catalysts of the Cookies and Cocoa event and the other Community Christmas fundraising since they were young children.

“Lily said she missed her sister not being able to help this year (she is away in college) but appreciated all of the support of the community," Margaret said. "We collected over $1,900 cash and a box truck full of toys, coats, etc.

"There will be some happy kiddos this year. The support the community gives us with Christmas in July and Cookies and Cocoa is just mind-boggling … we are so grateful. When everyone enjoys Christmas Day with their families … whether you helped sell raffle tickets, donated a raffle item, bought a ticket came to either event … just know you have made a difference in the life of a child."

