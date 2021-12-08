ALTON - It is going to be a bright Christmas for many in need in the Riverbend area thanks to the efforts of two girls - Taylor and Lily Freer. The girls are the co-chairs of this year's Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign, and also again hosted their annual Cookies and Cocoa event to benefit the United Way’s Community Christmas campaign on Tuesday night at Freer Auto Body.

Carrie Freer, the girls' mother, said both Taylor and Lily were pleased with this year’s Cookies and Cocoa event, even though downsized. Over the summer, the two led a collection of over $50,000 at their annual Christmas In July event that benefits the Community Christmas campaign. Community Christmas is an annual United Way collection drive for the less fortunate during the holiday season and provides toys, clothing, etc., for those who wouldn’t otherwise have it.

“The Cookies and Cocoa event was successful,” Carrie Freer said. “We collected lots of toys and coats and raised $1,000 in cash. Taylor and Lily are proud of the support of their community.”

Margaret Freer, Taylor and Lily’s grandmother, said Cookies and Cocoa is an event that everyone looks for to each year.

“While it was downsized this year, it was a fun event,” she said. “There’s just something about having warm cookies and cocoa to get you in the Christmas spirit. Because of the continued support of Christmas in July and Cookies and Cocoa, many families will have a memorable Christmas this year."

