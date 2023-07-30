Contributor Tells Her Story Of Seeing Huge Turtle In His Dangerous Walk
A contributor sent this in recently about an experience by the National Great Rivers Museum:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
"I took these photos as I was walking by the National Great Rivers Museum. I've personally never seen a turtle that big attempting to cross a busy road.
"It was huge! Surprisingly none of the drivers hit it, they just changed lanes as they closer. Not to mention, the turtle seemed to know when to lay low and stay out of the way."