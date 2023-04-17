CARROLLTON - Several individuals have been arrested on drug and alcohol-related charges in Greene County over the past few weeks, including one who was arrested for bringing contraband into a penal institution and several others charged with driving under the influence.

Amanda K. Edwards, 36, of Roodhouse, was charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution, meth delivery, and possession of methamphetamine. She also had an outstanding arrest warrant in Pike County. Edwards was arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on April 1 and has since been “transferred,” though the facility she was transferred to was not noted.

Alicia K. Maxwell, 47, of Rock Island, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of drugs. She was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department on April 13 and remains in custody.

Clarence E. Arnold, 44, of Bethalto, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license, having a driver's license that was revoked/suspended, and driving with expired registration. He was arrested on March 17 by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Jacob B. Steckel, 45, of Winchester, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department on March 16 and has since been released on bond.

Austin L. Settles, 29, of Greenfield, was arrested for driving under the influence on April 8 by the Greene County Sheriff's Department. He has since been released on bond. Jamie V. Steigelman, 37, of Granite City, was also charged with driving under the influence on April 8, as well as driving on a revoked/suspended license. She was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Trish A. McKinney, 46, of Jacksonville was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. She was arrested on March 21 by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond. Johanna M. Shaw, 37, of Carrollton, was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 18 by the White Hall Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Joshua K. Walters, 39, of White Hall, was charged with possession of methamphetamine on April 5. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department and remains in custody. James A. Jackson, 43, of Elsberry, Mo., was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff, and remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

