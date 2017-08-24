FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies maintains a strong commitment to continuing education. Recently, three staff members completed training to help them stay updated on the latest industry knowledge and best practices.

Senior project Manager Mike Voss of Glen Carbon, Ill. completed the AGC of Missouri Leadership Academy. Voss was chosen by an AGC selection committee to complete the course, which focused on building awareness and proficiency in business and developing skills that will translate into strong project team leadership.

IMPACT Strategies became a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama when project manager Scott Manning, a resident of Troy, Ill., recently completed the required testing. The test was comprised of the Alabama Business and Law exam and the National Commercial Building Contractor Examination (NASCLA).

Project engineer and Fairview Heights resident Kyle Stigler finished three courses as part of the AGC of America Project Manager Development Program sponsored by the Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) in conjunction with the Southern Illinois Construction Advancement Program. This five-course program covers the essentials of project management, providing a solid foundation for long-term career development.

Project engineer intern Jordan Grant of Edwardsville spent time in the IMPACT office and in the field this summer, gaining experience in all phases of a project from start to finish. “There isn’t a classroom that could have provided me with the knowledge and experience I’ve gained this summer here at IMPACT,” said Jordan. Jordan is currently in his junior year at SIU-Edwardsville, majoring in Construction Management.

