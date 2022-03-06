The Center Square – The search is on for the coolest thing made in Illinois.

The Illinois Manufacturers' Association is launching its third annual “Makers Madness” contest in which the public will vote which product earns the 2022 title.

IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler notes that Illinois manufacturers produce everything from life-saving vaccines to components used for space exploration, and there is no reason why Illinois shouldn’t be the nation’s leader in the manufacturing industry.

“We have everything it takes to be successful,” Denzler said. “We have a modern infrastructure system, we have great colleges and universities, we have an educated workforce, we have reliable and low-cost energy, and we are the only state in the nation with all seven Class 1 railroads.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Previous contest winners include a mining truck made by Caterpillar Inc., which is the world’s largest mechanical truck, and a self-regulating traffic signal heater by Termico Technologies, which remains free of ice and snow so drivers can see the traffic signals.

Any product manufactured in Illinois can be nominated, but the manufacturer’s headquarters do not need to be located in the state. Nominations will be accepted through March 20 at www.makersmadnessil.com.

The contest will end with an awards ceremony April 27 when the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.

According to the IMA, manufacturing generates more than $304 billion in economic output stateside, contributing 12% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, which is the largest share of any industry in Illinois. Manufacturers employ 592,200 men and women in Illinois with an average salary of $88,691.

More like this: