EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday thanked Contegra's Jim Mundy and Dennis Arujo for a generous $1,000 donation for training equipment.

"Contegra has provided a challenge coin for each of our employees and provided a $1,000 check to purchase training equipment for our department," Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said. "Supportive businesses, such as Contegra, and engaged citizens make serving this community a pleasure for our staff."

