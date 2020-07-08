EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department on Wednesday thanked Contegra's Jim Mundy and Dennis Arujo for a generous $1,000 donation for training equipment.

The men and women of the Edwardsville Police Department would like to thank Jim Mundy and Dennis Araujo of Contegra for the generous donation to our department.

"Contegra has provided a challenge coin for each of our employees and provided a $1,000 check to purchase training equipment for our department," Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said. "Supportive businesses, such as Contegra, and engaged citizens make serving this community a pleasure for our staff."

