FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies is underway with a renovation project that will transform the former Relais Bonne Eau Hospice Home in Edwardsville into a new memory care community for Cedarhurst Assisted Living. The 20,600 square foot building located on Marine Rd. has sat vacant since closing in December 2015. The memory care community, named Ruth’s House in honor of the grandmother of Cedarhurst founder and owner Joshua Jennings, to set to open early summer after a $1 million renovation.

As part of the renovation project, IMPACT Strategies will increase the resident capacity of the building to 17 units by repurposing storage areas that are no longer needed. Additionally, construction crews will remove doors, windows, and walls around the central corridor to create an inviting open area for residents and guests.

“We selected IMPACT for this project because they understand our business model and know exactly what we need to achieve with this building,” said Josh Stevens, president of Cedarhurst. “We currently have more than 225,000 square feet of senior living space under construction with IMPACT in Illinois and Missouri. We consider them to be a very reliable partner in senior housing construction.”

Upon completion, Ruth’s House will accommodate up to 36 residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia related illness. Inside the community, residents will enjoy a peaceful décor, an on-site chapel, a large great room perfect for gathering with friends and family as well as private bathrooms in every apartment. Ruth’s House will offer resident-centered care and support by a highly trained and mission driven staff.

IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients in the St. Louis metropolitan area and throughout the Midwest.