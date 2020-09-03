SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.

District 8

Greene County

• Illinois 267 over Apple Creek 9 miles north of Greenfield; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

St. Clair County

• Interstate 255 between I-64 and Illinois 15; closed, detour posted.

• Lake Drive at I-255 in East St. Louis; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macoupin County

• Shipman Blacktop over Hurricane Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

The following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Work zone speed limits will remain in effect where posted. Please buckle up, put your phone down and drive sober.

District 1

City of Chicago

• The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

o Inbound Kennedy (Interstate 90/94) Expressway exit to inbound Ida B. Wells Drive.

o Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway exit to Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road.

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive entrance from Canal Street.

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive exit to outbound Dan Ryan.

o Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive exit to outbound Kennedy.

o Jackson Street over outbound Kennedy; closed, detour posted.

o Adams Street over outbound Kennedy; closed, detour posted.

o Inbound Eisenhower Expressway (I-290); lane reductions continue.

o Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

• Outbound Kennedy exit at Canfield Road; closed.

• Westbound Bryn Mawr Avenue between Harlem and Oriole avenues; lane reductions continue.

• Westbound Higgins Avenue between Oriole and Canfield avenues; lane reductions continue.

• Halsted Street over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.



Cook County

• Winnetka Road over the North Branch Chicago River; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Sauk Trail over I-57 between Central Avenue and Hillside Drive in Richton Park; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Lake-Cook Road east of I-94 in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.

• McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road; lane reductions continue.

• Southbound Pulaski Road at 183rd Street in Country Club Hills; closed.

• Chicago Avenue between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and Thatcher Avenue in River Forest and Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• Kedzie Avenue at 119th Street in Merrionette Park; lane reductions continue.

• Woodfield Road between Meacham and East Frontage roads in Schaumburg; lane reductions continue.

• Lake Street between Harlem and Euclid avenues in Oak Park; closed, detour posted.

• Chicago Road at the Thorn Creek Tributary in Chicago Heights; closed, detour posted.

• Inbound Eisenhower Expressway between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River in Maywood; right shoulder closed.

• Milwaukee Avenue at Palatine Road in Prospect Heights; ramps closed, detour posted.

• Lake-Cook Road over Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Northbrook; lane reductions continue.

• Grand Avenue over the Des Plaines River between Forest Avenue to Rhodes Avenue in River Grove; lane reductions continue.

• Howard Street between Milwaukee and Lehigh avenues in Niles; lane reductions continue.

• Eastbound Central Avenue between Sheridan and Green Bay roads in Wilmette; closed, detour posted.

• Kingery Highway (Illinois 83) between Foster and Bryn Mawr avenues in Bensenville; lane reductions continue.

• Howard Street between Sacramento and Ridge avenues in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

• Northwest Highway (U.S. 14) over Golf Road (Illinois 58) in Des Plaines; lane reductions continue.

• Central Road over the Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Torrence Avenue over railroads in Burnham; lane reductions continue.

• Ninth Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

• 25th Avenue over the Eisenhower Expressway in Broadview; lane reductions continue.



DuPage County

• 55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove/Westmont/Clarendon Hills; closed, detour posted.

• Southbound York Road at Illinois 38 in Elmhurst; lane reductions continue.



Kane County

• U.S. 20 at Getty Road in Hampshire; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• U.S. 20 1.2 miles south of Interstate 90; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Westbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

• Eastbound Main Street between Van Nortwick Avenue and Water Street in Batavia; closed, detour posted.

• Huntley Road at Western Avenue (Illinois 31) in Carpentersville; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 38 over a railroad 3 miles west of Elburn; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Bolz Road between Williams Road and Amarillo Drive in Carpentersville; closed, detour posted.



Lake County

• Illinois 132 at U.S. 41 in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

• Thompson Boulevard and Brandywyn Lane in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

McHenry County

• Lily Lake Road between Stone Drive and Wegner Drive in Nunda Township; closed, detour posted.

• Algonquin Road (Illinois 62) over the Fox River in Algonquin; lane reductions continue.

• Algonquin Road at Randall Road in Lake of the Hills; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 47 about 1.5 miles south of Hebron; lane reductions continue.

Will County

• Moen Avenue from Mound Road to Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Sioux Drive/Dove Drive from Sunset Drive to U.S. 6 in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

• Weber Road from 135th Street to Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

• St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort Township; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Interstate 55 between River Road and Arsenal Road; lane reductions continue.

• Danne Road over Plum Creek in Crete Township; closed.

• Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

• Brandon Road over the Des Plaines River in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

• Manhattan-Monee Road between Kankakee Street and U.S. 45; closed.

• Essington Road between Pandola Ave and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Coal City Road (Illinois 113) over I-55 just east of Diamond; lane reductions continue.



District 2

Henry County

• Interstate 74 between Illinois 17 and Illinois 81; lane reductions continue.

Rock Island County

• I-74 at the Mississippi River; closed, detour posted.

• John Deere Road (Illinois 5) between Colona Road in Carbon Cliff and 70th Street in Moline; lane reductions continue.

Winnebago County

• U.S. 20/Illinois 2 interchange in Rockford; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 20/Interstate 39 between Alpine Road and Interstate 90; lane reductions continue.



District 3

Bureau County

• Interstate 180 over the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

DeKalb County

• Illinois 72 near Fairdale; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Iroquois County

• US 45/52 south of Danforth; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Kankakee County

• Larry Power Road over I-57; closed.

La Salle County

• Interstate 39 north of Mendota; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 52 near Serena; closed, detour posted.

• Interstate 80 around La Salle-Peru; lane reductions continue.

Livingston County

• Illinois 17 west of Dwight; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 116 west of Pontiac; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-55 near Pontiac; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 47 north of Illinois 116; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 4

Fulton County

• Illinois 41 east of Prairie City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Knox County

• Illinois 78 just south of Illinois 8; closed, detour posted.

• I-74 between mileposts 45 and 48 at Galesburg; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 167 just east of Wataga; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-74 over French Creek about 1 mile west of the county line; lane reductions continue.

Mercer County

• Illinois 17 just east of New Boston; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Peoria County

• I-74 at the Illinois River; closed, detour posted.

• Bell School Road over I-74; closed.

• Various ramps at Illinois 6 and Knoxville Avenue (Illinois 40) in Peoria; closed, detour posted.

• Various ramps at Illinois 6 and Allen Road in Peoria; closed, detour posted.

• Illinois 29 between Morgan Street and Spalding Avenue in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Tazewell County

• Southbound Illinois 116 at the U.S. 150/24 interchange in East Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Warren County

• U.S. 34 over U.S. 67 southwest of Monmouth; lane reductions continue.

Woodford County

• Illinois 116/117 in Roanoke; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-39 between mileposts 6 and 23; lane reductions continue.

• I-74 between Deer Creek and Carlock; lane reductions continue.

District 5

Champaign County

• I-74 just east of St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.

• Mattis Avenue over I-74 in Champaign; lane reductions continue.

• Mattis Avenue over I-57 in Champaign; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Bloomington Road (U.S. 150) over I-57 in Champaign; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Douglas County

• Illinois 130 over the Embarras River in Villa Grove; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

McLean County

• I-39 just south of the Hudson interchange (exit 6); lane reductions continue.

• I-55/74 at Bloomington; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.



District 6

Christian County

• Lincoln Trail over Flat Branch Creek; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Hancock County

• Illinois 96 south of Nauvoo; closed.

Logan County

• U.S. 136 over I-155 east of Emden; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Sangamon County

• I-55 south of Lake Springfield; lane reductions continue.

• I-72 at Wabash Avenue in Springfield; lane reductions continue.

• I-55 north of Sherman; lane closures continue.

Scott County

• I-72 at the Illinois River; lane reductions continue.

• Illinois 106 over Little Sandy Creek north of Alsey; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 7

Coles County

• Illinois 16 west of Charleston; lane reductions continue.

Cumberland County

• Interstate 70, 5 miles east of Montrose; lane reductions continue.

• Montrose Blacktop a half-mile north of the Effingham County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Edwards County

• Illinois 1 3.5 miles north of Grayville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Effingham County

• I-70 from west of Effingham to Altamont; lane reductions continue.

• U.S. 45 5 miles south of Illinois 37; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Lawrence County

• Illinois 1 2 miles south of Lawrenceville, lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Sycamore Street (Illinois 250) in Sumner; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 9

Jackson County

• Illinois 13 east of Carbondale; lane reductions continue.

Jefferson County

• Illinois 37 8 miles south of Illinois 148; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 15 4 miles east of the Washington County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• County Highway 42 over I-57 at Ina; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Johnson County

• U.S. 45 south of Illinois 146 in Vienna; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Massac County

• Interstate 24 between mileposts 34 and 36 near Metropolis; lane reductions continue.

Union County

• Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• I-57 just south of Dongola; lane reductions continue.

• I-57 3 miles north of Dongola; lane reductions continue.

Williamson County

• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

• Illinois 166 3 miles south of Illinois 13; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.



Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For traffic and construction updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOT_Illinois or view construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

