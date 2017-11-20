GODFREY - Michael Morrissey Sr. leaves what could be termed a legendary impact for his work in the construction industry. As a person, he leaves an equal legacy with his kindness and thoughtfulness to family, friends and the region in general.

Michael Sr. died on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at age 66. Michael Morrissey Jr. is a surviving son of Michael Sr., who followed the footsteps of his father in the family construction business.

Michael Jr. said his father was a “good listener” and truthfully, “didn’t like any kind of conflict.”

“He was very thoughtful; at Christmas and birthdays he always had his own special gifts that were meaningful to people, he really paid attention to people’s lives,” Michael Jr. said, reflecting on his father. “His family and friends always looked forward to Christmas and birthdays because dad would give you a different coin. He was an avid coin collector.”

Michael Morrissey Sr. died of a sudden heart issue and his death shocked his son and the rest of the family. Michael Jr. said Michael Sr.’s children and grandchildren all adored him.

Michael Sr. was “a great mentor,” Michael Jr. said of his father.

Article continues after sponsor message

“He was obviously very successful in the construction business and had a great impact on me,” Michael Jr. said. “He loved those grandkids. He was a big kid at heart and could play with them for hours and really focus on them being kids.”

Morrissey Construction was founded in Michael Jr.’s grandfather’s garage in 1952 and has grown to astronomical heights since that point. Michael Sr. was instrumental in developing the first-ever condominium conversion project along the Lake of the Ozarks, a special place where he grew up vacationing with his brothers and sisters. Upon successful completion of this project, Michael returned home to assist in the cultivation and growth of Morrissey Construction Company.

During his influential time as president of the company, Michael Sr. oversaw and participated in the completion of more than 15,000 housing units, retail outlets, churches, schools, institutional facilities for the developmentally disabled, and law enforcement headquarters.

Michael leaves behind his wife Linda and their three children [Michael, Jr. (Amanda), Vanessa Bassett (Randy), Ryan (Sara)]; several grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters and brothers in law, along with many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Trixie Morrissey.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey for Friday, November 24, 2017, with funeral services at the church at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 25, 2017. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Michael Jr. said since his father’s death he has been reflecting a considerable amount. He said in the end, he would like to be more like his father, who was always so thoughtful to everyone around him.

“He had a cell phone, but he was older and he lived in the moment,” Michael Jr. said. “Where as now it seems the phone is always grabbing our attention. What I have learned from my dad is you need to focus in the moment.”

More like this: