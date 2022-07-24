EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials want to inform visitors of upcoming changes for access to the parking lot behind Administration Building in downtown Edwardsville.

Starting Monday, the southern entrance to the parking lot behind the Administration Building on Second Street will be closed and the northern entrance opened (shown in green on map) for vehicles and pedestrians to cross during continued constriction.

Keller Construction plans to complete the sidewalk on the West side of Second Street (shown in red), then switch foot traffic to the east side once they complete the western side. Please continue to look for “Pedestrian Crosswalk” signs for current crosswalk location(s).

Construction along Second Street from St. Louis to High Street started in mid-April. Work is expected to continue through mid-August.

Visit the county’s website at madisoncountyil.gov for continued up-to-date information.

