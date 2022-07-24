EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials want to inform visitors of upcoming changes for access to the parking lot behind Administration Building in downtown Edwardsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Starting Monday, the southern entrance to the parking lot behind the Administration Building on Second Street will be closed and the northern entrance opened (shown in green on map) for vehicles and pedestrians to cross during continued constriction.

Article continues after sponsor message

Keller Construction plans to complete the sidewalk on the West side of Second Street (shown in red), then switch foot traffic to the east side once they complete the western side. Please continue to look for “Pedestrian Crosswalk” signs for current crosswalk location(s).

Construction along Second Street from St. Louis to High Street started in mid-April. Work is expected to continue through mid-August.

Visit the county’s website at madisoncountyil.gov for continued up-to-date information.

More like this:

100 Years Ago: 5,000 Altonians Come Out to Sessel's Store Expansion Celebration
Mar 27, 2025
Pop-Up Clothing Swap Set For Sunday, April 6, 2025 At Mineral Springs Mall In Alton
4 days ago
Alton Approves State Street Phase 3 Improvement Agreements
Feb 26, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025
Swansea Woman Faces Multiple Charges: Road Rage Incident Escalates Into Physical Altercation
2 days ago

 