ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a vehicular hijacking suspect. The suspect has been identified as Charles E. Johnson Jr. of the 6000 block of Etzel Ave., St. Louis, Mo.

Johnson Jr. was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The Honorable Judge Schroeder signed the arrest warrant and set bail at $200,000.

The charges against Johnson Jr. are a result of an investigation that began at approximately 5:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Alton Police Department was notified of the incident by the victim.

Officers contacted the victim who informed them that she was just robbed at gunpoint of her purse and vehicle by a black male acquaintance later identified as Johnson Jr. Further information was gathered that the victim provided Johnson Jr. with a ride from Missouri to a location in Alton where he subsequently produced a handgun, demanded her property and stole her vehicle.

Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and provided her purse and vehicle to Johnson Jr. A search of the area for the suspect and the stolen vehicle was conducted but neither were located at that time. The victim's vehicle was later recovered in Dellwood, Mo.

Johnson Jr. has yet to be located. Johnson Jr. is actively wanted by the Alton Police Department and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

