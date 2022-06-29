MADISON COUNTY - Jeff Connor dominated the Madison County Republican Party Sheriff’s Primary race with a 14,619 to 7,243-vote victory over Jeff Larner on Tuesday night. There was not a Democrat on the ballot for sheriff.

Connor was interviewed after the ballots were counted at a post-election gathering and said he and his running mate Marcos Pulido as chief deputy sheriff both were “ecstatic” with the win.

“The team is so thankful the residents of Madison County had faith in me,” Connor said. “We are ready to move forward and do what we can to make the Sheriff’s Office better than ever before.

“I think Madison County residents realize experience does count. Residents and voters recognized that and sent a loud message. I am proud of our experience and will use that experience to make the sheriff’s office the best it can be.

"I am so excited for Marcos Pulido (the Alton Police Chief) to also come on board on December 1.”

