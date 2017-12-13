HIGHLAND PARK - Mayor Nancy Rotering announced today that she earned the endorsement of Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (Evanston - 9th District) in the race.

"I support Nancy Rotering because she shares our progressive values. She will bring a lifetime of advocacy and a record of producing results to the IL Attorney General's office. Nancy was the mayor that defeated the NRA and successfully banned assault rifles from her city. She will continue that fight against the NRA and stand up on behalf of working families, immigrants, seniors, the LGBTQ community, and those without a voice," said Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. "Nancy is the best candidate to beat the Republican nominee, who has been unwilling to speak out against Donald Trump, Washington Republicans, and Bruce Rauner. Nancy isn't afraid to fight back and make our voices heard."

"It is an honor to have Congresswoman Schakowsky's support. We've always counted on her to be our champion and she has delivered. As a leader on progressive causes, both locally and nationally, she has ensured that those she supports have what it takes to get elected and fight for what is right," stated Mayor Nancy Rotering.

As a two-term Mayor, Rotering shook up City Hall with a major reform of city government that resulted in transparency, accessibility, and ethics accountability. She led the charge to pass one of the nation's only local assault weapons bans and fought the NRA all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The founder of a legal aid clinic, she has ensured access to justice in the areas of immigration, domestic violence, and housing for hundreds of Illinois residents.

