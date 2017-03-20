COLLINSVILLE – Today Congressman John Shimkus (R. – Ill) and Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) participated alongside representatives of Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) as they cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of its new Central Collinsville Health Center, located at 1215 Vandalia St. in Collinsville.

The $2.6 million, 12,000 sq. ft. facility will provide affordable medical and behavioral health services as well as dental care to patients of all ages. With a reach of approximately 3,000 local patients, Central Collinsville Health Center accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee scale so no patient is ever turned away, regardless of their ability to pay. The new facility will also be the information technology hub for SIHF that will help elevate the organization’s role in telemedicine expansion and enhanced care coordination services.

SIHF previously operated a smaller Center at the Northgate Apartments complex in Collinsville. With the new Center, providers and staff will provide a more complete set of services, making access to care even greater.

Board members and organization supporters attended the opening to listen to the remarks made by Congressmen Shimkus and Davis, Joshua Jennings of Dover Development and SIHF President and CEO, Larry McCulley.

“Rural clinics, community health clinics, federally qualified health clinics are really a great way to go in terms of getting people access to care. Even though we have healthcare debates in Washington, D.C., this is really part of the solution so we are glad to have you all here today in Collinsville. There are a lot of people that are ready to have access to your services. Again, when we are in this national healthcare debate this (access) is part of the solution and I am fortunate to be a part of the team who have helped move this process along,” said Congressman John Shimkus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congressman Rodney Davis added, “Community health centers are the key to affordable, successful healthcare coverage in Central Illinois and in our underserved and uninsured areas. We have opportunities, and we have learned, that it takes access to primary care doctors to really reduce the cost of our healthcare delivery system. Unfortunately we still see too many who do not have access so being here to watch a new facility like this open for expanded access, and just recently touring your other facilities that are open, I have been able to take those experiences back to Washington to be included in our debate to continue to talk about what it means to have access to primary care at centers like this.”

Central Collinsville Health Center is now accepting appointments for family medicine, behavioral health and dental care services for patients of all ages. The health center will also soon offer pediatric care as well. Cynthia McHaney, who has more than 30 years of experience in the health care industry, serves as manager of the center.

According to Larry McCulley, president and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, “I’m so pleased to see this project take shape for the residents of Collinsville and neighboring communities. This is a wonderful, state-of-the-art facility that will provide essential services to people of all ages and it reinforces SIHF’s investment in the people of Collinsville.”

To make an appointment at the Central Collinsville Health Center, please call (618) 343-6015.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF): SIHF operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 10 Illinois counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive health care services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: