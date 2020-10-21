Highland, IL -- Congressman Mike Bost has announced his endorsement of David Michael to be Madison County’s next Auditor.

““David Michael is a life-long resident of Madison County, has served honorably on the County Board for the past three years, and is the only candidate running who is a CPA. He has the audit experience needed to safeguard taxpayer’s dollars. I am proud to endorse David Michael for Madison County Auditor.”

David Michael is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Illinois, possesses a Masters and Bachelors degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois, and has both financial reporting and auditing experience. David and his wife, Laura, live in Highland with their 7-month old daughter.

“It is an honor to receive the endorsement of Congressman Bost,” said David Michael. “Congressman Bost has been a champion for working families and a great fighter for Southern Illinois values both in Springfield and in Washington D.C. I thank him for his service to our country and for his support to have an experienced CPA as Madison County Auditor.”

