ALTON - Today Congressman Mike Bost throws his support behind Tom Haine for State's Attorney.

"Tom Haine will be a fair and aggressive State's Attorney in Madison County," said Congressman Bost. "As a Marine, I understand the kind of leadership skills and nonpartisan sense of justice he learned serving as a criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. Join me in supporting Tom Haine, the law and order candidate, for Madison County State's Attorney."

Article continues after sponsor message

Congressman Bost's endorsement follows Haine's recent endorsements from Congressmen John Shimkus and Rodney Davis, State Representative Avery Bourne, County Treasurer Chris Slusser, former State's Attorney First Assistant Susan Jensen and multiple police chiefs across the county.

Tom Haine has dedicated his life to defending the constitution and protecting our families. As a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Army JAG Corps, Tom successfully prosecuted criminal cases, providing justice for victims and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

Tom is a fifth-generation resident of Madison County. He and his wife, Eva, are raising their four children in Alton.