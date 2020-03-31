Dear Friends,

In my congressional career I’ve served during many challenging times. Each one has required Members of Congress to understand the national crisis, appreciate the separation of powers, and know his or her district.

Some events were long and protracted like impeachment, but others, like 9/11 for example, hit like a lightning strike; unpredictable, powerful and life altering. The coronavirus outbreak is one of these events that struck out of the blue.

Yes, it started in China. Yes, the world was slow to understand its true danger. But even as the world scurries around in an attempt to mitigate its damage and slow its spread, the United States is rising to the challenge with unheard of speed — amazingly so during this time of divided chambers and divided government.

On March 4, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriation Act was signed into law. This quick response provided $4 billion to increase the availability of tests. $2.2 billion went to the Centers for Disease Control and $1 billion to state and local response efforts. It also jump-started public and private efforts toward developing a vaccine (which is already being tested).

On March 18, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act was signed into law. The bill’s $2.5 billion ensured that the government would cover the cost of testing. Anyone becoming sick themselves, or needing to care for an infected loved one, would be entitled to paid leave. Food assistance was expanded for the needy. Some federal Unemployment Insurance requirements were also relaxed, making it easier to apply and quicker to receive benefits.

Then, on March 27, the Coronavirus Aird and Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law. This bill directed cash assistance to most Americans. In my district, two-thirds of my constituents are eligible for the full amount and 97 percent of all households in my district should be eligible for some amount. For those who may not need this cash assistance for themselves, the bill also authorized a $300 charitable tax deduction whether a taxpayer itemizes or not.

To help ensure workers have jobs to return to, the CARES Act provided $500 billion to the Treasury Stabilization Fund to make loans, loan guarantees and other investments. To benefit, borrowers must maintain employment levels as March 24, 2020 and retain 90 percent of employees. The bill also directed $349 billion to the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) Loan Program. These loans will be administered through local financial institutions and are available to eligible to small businesses, independent contractors, self employed individuals, nonprofits and veteran organizations.

Other notable provisions of the CARES Act included $100 billion for unreimbursed COVID-19 costs, $1.32 billion for community health centers, $15.5 billion for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (known more commonly as food stamps), $25 million for long distance learning and telemedicine through USDA Rural Development, and liability protection for medical device manufacturers. The provisions in the CARES Act are much more extensive than my short summary, and I would direct those interested in learning more about the bill to the Ways and Means Committee website.

It is always fashionable to look for someone to blame in these situations. Even within our legislative branch, Members have communicated for or against certain aspects of the response, whether for sincere policy objections or in hopes of gaining some local political benefit. Make no mistake, this always happens because it’s part of our human nature. The Framers understood this well, and that’s why our bicameral legislative branch creates its own checks on each chamber. The Senate remains the cooling saucer of debate, just as Washington and Jefferson discussed more than two centuries ago.

In times like these, I’m thankful we have a constitutional republic under a federal system of governance, with the limited duties and powers of the federal government spelled out clearly in our constitution. Over the years the federal government has crept into the responsibilities of the states, but the 10th Amendment stipulates that if those duties are not listed they are the responsibility of the states. We are partners and all have to play our respective part. I think the Congress, in passing three response bills in twenty three days, has done its part.

I am also a capitalist and believe that free markets provide the highest quality goods and services at the lowest cost. I also believe in risk and reward — the power of individuals or groups raising capital and assuming risk with the hope of earning a return on that investment. Notice I say ‘hope’’ because in a free market a return is not guaranteed. During the financial collapse of 2008 I voted against the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP). I did so because the market collapse was due to bad management and those responsible should have borne the cost. I also believed allowing this to occur would speed up the recovery.

This market involvement is fundamentally different. For me and many conservatives this is a takings debate. The government — whether federal, state or local — is forcing businesses to freeze economic activity. In essence, the government is depriving businesses of income they would otherwise be free to earn. What we have done in the third coronavirus bill is attempt to keep the employee and employer afloat until economic activity can resume, and to compensate those who have been ordered to forgo the fruits of their investment and labor.

As a retiring member I have the ability to step back and observe the big picture while still having access to some inner rooms, or in this case some inner (and many) conference calls. The crying and gnashing of teeth has occurred on both sides. Whether it was Republicans attacking Speaker Pelosi for delaying the process with her attempt to jam in Green New Deal inspired provisions, or Democrats attacking Congressman Massie who thought it was not too much to ask for a recorded vote on an unpaid-for $2 trillion spending bill that would immediately increase the national debt to $25 trillion.

Members were thrown into a real quandary by the looming request for a recorded vote on this bill. Some were hunkered down in the DC. Most, like myself, were hunkered down in our home districts. Many Members would make a long drive to DC while others would risk air travel. To some it was an impossible commute with the limited time. I have the concern of an elderly parent living with me. Emotions were running high for everyone.

I think that what we observed is Congress working at its best. A recorded vote was requested by Congressman Massie, which was his right. Democrat Whip Clyburn and Republican Whip Scalise did their jobs and counted to ensure that at a quorum of 216 members were present. If my inside information is correct, 130 Democrats along with 120 Republicans were present. But while the Rules of the House dictate that any Member may ask for a recorded vote, his or her request must be supported at least one-fifth of a quorum. No one joined Congressman Massie in support of his request.

The bill passed by voice vote and was signed into the law that same day. Members were also given the opportunity to submit into the permanent Congressional Record how they would have voted should a recorded vote have been ordered. I would have voted yes, and I have submitted this letter to reflect that position.

Sincerely,



John Shimkus

Member of Congress

