After the money in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ran dry, it was vitally important that Congress act to help our small businesses and their employees. This past week, my colleagues and I headed back to DC for votes, and while voting looked a little different than it has in the past, we were able to approve additional funding for our small businesses, hospitals, and testing.

Governor Pritzker Extends Stay-at-Home Order

Governor Pritzker has extended the stay-at-home order for Illinois until May 30th. There have also been some modifications to the order, including changes to some non-essential business, and the requirement for folks to wear face masks in public places. You can read the full order here.



Replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program

During the COVID-19 outbreak, our small business owners need to have every resource available to pay the bills. Two weeks ago, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was enacted through the CARES Act ran out of money. For many businesses, this program is the only way to keep the lights on and the doors open. It is unacceptable that this happened in the first place, but I have good news for those who own and work for small businesses across Southern Illinois. On Thursday, I voted in favor of the latest coronavirus stimulus package that includes $310 billion to replenish the PPP and make sure cash flow is still coming through to our small businesses. This bill also includes $60 billion for the Small Business Administration’s economic injury disaster loans and grants. As the backbone of America’s economy, small businesses and their employees need to know their government will be there in their time of need. During debate, I spoke on the House floor in support of the bill. You can click here or on the picture below to watch my speech.



Protecting Our Healthcare Workers on the Front Line

For the last few months, no one has sacrificed more than our nation’s healthcare workers on the front line. Day and night, these selfless men and women have fought tirelessly to make sure our communities around the country are safe from harm. However, many have not had the appropriate resources to keep themselves safe. I am proud to tell you that the latest coronavirus relief package includes $75 billion to support front line healthcare workers who have already given so much to this country. This funding also includes money to reimburse hospitals and healthcare providers for lost revenues and expenses related to the outbreak. President Trump signed the bill into law on Friday.



Speaker Pelosi to Create Unnecessary Select Committee

Last week, Speaker Pelosi brought a proposal to create a Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis up for a vote. This new committee would simply create more bureaucracy and allow for more partisan grandstanding, which is why I voted against this measure. In addition, the federal government already has these EIGHT oversight functions over the COVID-19 response:

1. House Oversight & Reform Committee

2. House Committees with jurisdiction

3. Congressional Oversight Commission

4. Pandemic Response Accountability Committee

5. Inspectors General at federal agencies

6. Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery

7. Government Accountability Office (GAO)

8. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission



Updating St. Clair County on Federal Efforts

On Friday, I joined St. Clair County Chairman Kern and folks at the St. Clair County Health Department for their daily coronavirus briefing to discuss federal efforts and get an update on the outbreak in St. Clair County. I will continue working with our state, local, and federal officials to keep folks safe during this time.



