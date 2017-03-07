Volunteers needed for 9th Annual cleanup of rivers and creeks within the Mississippi and Missouri rivers watershed

ST. LOUIS - Great Rivers Greenway, the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, and Missouri American Water are proud to sponsor the 9th annual Confluence Trash Bash, being held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Area residents are invited to join cleanup efforts, helping to improve the condition of our waterways. To date, volunteers have removed more than 5,780 tires and about 106 tons of trash from area streams and rivers.

Volunteers can choose from the following locations for check-in and a free bagel breakfast from 8-8:45 a.m.:

Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO 63137

Missouri River Relief, 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO (will travel by boat to cleanup site)

Big Muddy Adventures, 10950 Riverview Drive, St. Louis, MO (will travel by canoe to cleanup site)

Creve Coeur Park, 2160 Creve Coeur Mill Road, St. Louis, MO 63146

Creve Coeur Park, 2160 Creve Coeur Mill Road, St Louis, MO 63146 (using boats on Mallard Lake)

Florissant Sunset Park, 2300 Sunset Park Drive, Florissant, MO 63031

City of Bridgeton, 13217 Ferguson Ln., Bridgeton, MO 63044

City of Overland (Call 314-427-2401 or 314-662-2401 for location and registration information)

Specific cleanup sites will then be assigned near each of the starting locations. At noon, participants can return to their check-in locations for a post-cleanup gathering. Prizes will be awarded to volunteers who find the weirdest, biggest and most expensive trash that morning.

“If you’ve been thinking about volunteering for a river cleanup, the Confluence Trash Bash is a great way to get started,” says Brian Waldrop, Assistant with St. Louis and Southeast Regional Missouri Stream Team Association. “This one-day event brings people of all ages together with the common goal of improving water quality and wildlife habitat in the rivers and creeks within the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers watershed. At the end of the day, volunteers are rewarded with the satisfaction of making a positive impact on the condition of our waterways surrounding the Confluence.

All are welcome, and no experience is required. Individual volunteers, civic groups and youth organizations are encouraged to attend. Volunteers should dress for the weather and bring a water bottle and gloves. Trash bags will be provided. Transportation is available for school and other groups by contacting Colleen Scott with the Missouri Department of Conservation via email at Colleen.Scott@mdc.mo.gov.

Partners on this event include St. Louis Audubon, Greenway Network, St. Louis Brightside, St. Louis County, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Stream Team, Missouri River Relief, St. Louis Forward and Big Muddy Adventures. Participating municipalities include the Maryland Heights Parks Department and the cities of St. Louis, Creve Coeur, Florissant, Bridgeton, Overland and Bellefontaine Neighbors.

For more information, email greenwaynetwork@gmail.com. To register online, visit https://www.greenwaynetwork.org/projects-issues/confluence-trash-bash.php.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

Great Rivers Greenway is a regional greenway district created by a vote of the people in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The organization improves the quality of life for all in the St. Louis region by connecting people to their rivers, parks and communities through a network of greenways. Greenways help residents and visitors explore and enjoy the region and live life outside. With 110 miles of greenways built so far, Great Rivers Greenway looks forward to connecting the entire region together in a 600-mile system. For more information, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org.

