MADISON, Ill. - The 2023 Confluence Festival will once again feature chart-topping talent across multiple genres, including many regional favorites for the thousands of fans expected for the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter race weekend, June 2-4. Already announced 14-time Grammy-nominated Dierks Bentley will headline, playing a full set in what will be his only St. Louis appearance this year. He leads an impressive award-winning lineup: Flo Rida

Five-time Grammy nominee Flo Rida is an American rapper and singer who 2007 breakout single “Low” was number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for over ten weeks and remained in the top ten for over 20 weeks. Having sold over 80 million records worldwide, he is one of the best-selling musical artists in the world.

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne is an American country music duo consisting of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne. Eight-time Academy of Country Music Award winners and six-time Country Music Award winners, they won the 2022 Grammy Award for “Best Country Duo/Group Performance”.

Brittney Spencer

Brittney Spencer is an American Country singer/songwriter from Baltimore. Brittney has released three singles; “Sober & Skinny”, “More Than Perfect” and “Wake Me Up (A Fever Dream)”. She was nominated for Country Music Television Music Awards “CMT Digital First Performance of the Year” in 2022 for her performance of “Sober & Skinny”.

Bailey Zimmerman

From nearby Louisville, IL, Zimmerman is one of country music’s most exciting new voices with the 2022 release of his debut LP, Leave the Light On – the biggest streaming country debut of all time and the most-streamed all-genre debut of the year.

Rissi Palmer

Risssi Palmer was one of the first African American female country artists to chart on country radio with singles, “Country Girl,” “Hold On To Me,” and “No Air.” She has independently released a Christmas single, her first children’s album, Best Day Ever and an EP titled The Back Porch Sessions. Her most recent album, Revival, has been critically hailed as her most personal and uplifting work to date. While she made her mark in Country Music, she is equally at home in R&B music, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls “Southern Soul.”

Tim Dugger

A NASCAR favorite, country singer-songwriter Dugger returns for the 2023 Confluence Music Festival. After surpassing 15 million career streams, he released his new single, "Buy a Bar" this past February. "We are so excited to deliver an impressive second-year experience for racing fans as they return to World Wide Technology Raceway," said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. "We have so much to celebrate and live music entertainment is an important part of how we want to attract and delight our guests at the Enjoy Illinois 300." David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology said, "My family and I are honored to partner with Curtis Francois and the entire WWT Raceway team to bring another amazing line up for this year's Confluence Festival." Special performances by BeBe Winans, Jazz St. Louis, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Madison High School Marching Band and The Muny Teens will put an unforgettable and uniquely local stamp on the event. "We were intentional about developing a line-up that is exciting, representative and true to the mission of Confluence," said Kwofe Coleman, President and CEO of the Muny, and producer of the Confluence Festival. "Sharing the platform of Enjoy Illinois 300's remarkable reach among local and national artists from various genres is a special opportunity to celebrate the concept of together and offer race-goers and attendees an unforgettable experience." Regional acts scheduled to perform over the weekend include: Blinded By Stereo DJ Mahf DJ Big D Dr. Zhivegas Dylan Triplett Funky Butt Brass Band Lamar Harris Malena Smith Red and Black Brass Band St. Boogie Brass Band The Bobby Ford Band The Mighty Pines – lead singer Neil Salsich is currently competing on NBC's The Voice! Vella La Vella We Are Root Mod The thousands of fans projected to attend the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter race and related festivities will be entertained at every turn throughout race weekend. All concerts are included with a race ticket. Tickets sales for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race can be found online. Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community is produced as a collaboration between local arts institutions and arts executives. It is a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment and represents the region's communities coming together in welcoming NASCAR, the No. 1 form of motorsports in the U.S, to World Wide Technology Raceway.