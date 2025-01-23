TROY — Confluence Crush Roller Derby is inviting aspiring skaters over the age of 18 in St. Louis and the Metro East to step into an exciting new adventure in 2025. The league will host a new skater orientation on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. at the Tri-Township Activity Center, 284 Riggin Rd., Troy, Illinois.

The session introduces the sport of roller derby and the league’s history, culture, and opportunities. No previous skating experience is required, making it ideal for anyone curious about the sport.

"People come to roller derby from all kinds of backgrounds — some have been skating for years, while others are putting on skates for the very first time," said Scarlet Bandit, Confluence Crush Roller Derby team captain. "No matter where you’re starting, we’re here to teach, support, and help you thrive both on and off the track."

Attendees will learn about the basics of roller derby, meet team members, and get the next steps in their roller derby journey. Orientation will last approximately 45 minutes, with time afterward for questions. Participants are also welcome to observe a team scrimmage.

Requirements to join

No prior skating experience is necessary.

Open to individuals age 18 and older.

Article continues after sponsor message Monthly dues are $45 (excludes referees).

Proof of primary health insurance is required.

Participants must sign a waiver and wear exercise-appropriate clothing.

Following orientation, practices will be held at the Tri-Township Activity Center, where skaters will learn roller derby basics and develop their skills.

Confluence Crush Roller Derby offers a supportive and inclusive environment for skaters and referees alike. For more information, email ccrdinterleague@gmail.com.

About Confluence Crush Roller Derby

Founded in 2011, Confluence Crush Roller Derby is a nonprofit organization [501(c)3] that exists to provide cis women, trans women, and/or non-binary and gender expansive individuals over the age of 18 in St. Louis and the Metro East the unique opportunity to play flat track roller derby within a welcoming community that both supports skaters in their development as well as challenges them to realize their potential as athletes. CCRD is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), and is internationally ranked.

More like this: