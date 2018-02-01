ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took an early three-point lead in the first quarter Wednesday night against Bunker Hill, which they were able to carry through the game for another win, 51-34.

The Explorers continued to control the game at halftime by seven points, 20-13.

Peyton Kline played a strong game in the second half scoring 12 points from 3s, helping the Explores score 31 points in the second half of the game for the win, 51-34.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win makes the Explorers conference champions with a 3-1 conference record and 16-8 overall record.

"It's always good to get a win," Explorers head coach Lee Green said. "That was our goal coming into the season. We had a few of them and one was to win the conference and the other was to be regional champs. We've been talking about that all season and we accomplished one of them tonight."

Kline the Explorers in points with her 3s followed by Taylor Aguirre with two 3s and four points from the foul line for 10 of Marquette's 51 points. Lila Snider scored eight points for the Explorers and Regina Guehlstorf scored six points.

Bunker Hill's Mallory Schwegel led the game in points, scoring 15 of their 34 points. Ashley Dey scored seven points for the Minutemen and Brylie Chrisman scored six points.

More like this: