Free Sept. 10 concert at Lewis and Clark State Historic Site offers bluegrass, traditional music

HARTFORD, Ill. – Sounds of the past will fill the air at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site on Saturday, Sept. 10, when musicians gather to perform bluegrass and other traditional styles at the site’s annual music festival.

Both the music and the parking are free at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Performers, some in period clothing, will play traditional music throughout the site. The Harmans bluegrass band, a local favorite, returns to the Interpretive Center Theater at 11 a.m. and noon.

Article continues after sponsor message

The nearby Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, located at 435 Confluence Tower Drive in Hartford, will feature music in the morning at the new amphitheater. Wayne Schell, Ed Hawkes and Laura Sleade will play from 10 a.m. until about 12:30 p.m. The music is free; there’s a small charge for tower tours.

After enjoying the music, visit the settlers’ cabin, view the interpretive center and shop at The Store of Discovery. The site is open until 5.

Visitors may also enjoy the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center with its exhibits depicting the important role Illinois played in the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

For more about the site, visit www.campdubois.com.

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site is located at 3500 New Poag Road at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 in Hartford, Illinois, just a few miles north of I-270. It is open for free public tours.

The site is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. IHPA protects the state’s historic resources, which contribute to education, culture and the economy. IHPA sites include ancient burial mounds, forts and buildings erected by settlers, and homes connected to famous Illinoisans.

More like this: