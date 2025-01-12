SPRINGFIELD - A severe ice storm wreaked havoc on large parts of southern Illinois earlier this week, closing schools and leaving thousands without power. In response, Comptroller Susana Mendoza Thursday issued payments totaling more than $17.7 million dollars earlier than originally planned. This comes at the request of Senator Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg who informed the Comptroller of the dire circumstances facing southern Illinois.

The bulk of that, $16.7 million, is Illinois State Board of Education mandated categorical grants to elementary and secondary schools in the region. Most schools were forced to close and will not reopen until at least next week. Thursday’s infusion can help the schools with their cash flow as they make repairs.

Additionally, 423 vouchers totaling nearly $1.1 million were paid out for things like ambulance services, local electric cooperatives, city and county services, and social service agencies. A full list is available here.

“It’s vital during emergencies like the brutal ice storm that southern Illinois experienced, that we do all we can to assist area residents,” said Comptroller Mendoza. “We are fortunate to be able to speed up payments to help the region recover.”

“Comptroller Mendoza approached me this week asking how her office could help,” said Senator Dale Fowler. “Having these payments expedited for schools, nursing homes and not for profits is incredible and so appreciated.”

The payments include $34,000 to The Nights Shield Children’s Shelter in West Frankfort, and $22,500 to the Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless which will help them care for the many households still without power.

Electric cooperatives received payments for state-related utilities and the cash infusion will help cover increased overtime and fuel costs as repairs are made. Some hospitals in the region have been serving as temporary short-term warming centers so the early checks will help them as well.

This action is similar to Comptroller Mendoza’s response during the budget impasse, when she prioritized payments to services and providers protecting the state’s most vulnerable residents.

