SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair is home to many things, giant statues of Abraham Lincoln, thrilling carnival rides, and blockbuster Grandstand concerts, and this year a competitive eating contest is being added to that diverse list.

This year, the Illinois State Fair is teaming up with the Springfield State Journal Register to host a competitive eating contest each day of the Illinois State Fair. In this contest, three contestants will go head to head to see who can consume the most food in five minutes. All of the foods featured in this competitive eating contest are fair food favorites, including the winner of the annual Golden Abe’s Fantastic Fair Food Contest.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The food is an important part of the Illinois State Fair and the State Journal-Register is excited to be part of this contest,” said Bryan Groves, Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing. “This will be a unique way to highlight the traditional fair food and make people aware of all the fantastic food options at the Illinois State Fair.”

If you think you have what it takes to consume all of these delicious fair food calories, head to the State Fair website to register for your preferred competition. The contests will take place at 3:00 p.m. each day on the new Rising Star Stage, located next to The Shed and across from Lincoln Stage.

The Illinois State Fair runs August 10 – August 20 in Springfield. Information and updates are posted daily on Illinois State Fair website and mobile app.

More like this: