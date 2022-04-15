ALTON - JCPenney celebrated 120 years in business with discounts, a new ad campaign, and a new JCPenney-inspired character on Friday. The JCPenney store within the Alton Square Mall joined in on the festivities with a big birthday party from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The event featured live musical entertainment from DJ DK Gray as well as special furry guests from 5As Animal Shelter.

Alton JCPenney store General Manager Libby Mark said the Alton store is “very community-oriented.”

“We have repeat customers that are very loyal to us,” she said. “We pull a lot of people from the St. Louis area for our fine jewelry department. I am new in my position here but this store is very loved by the community. When I reached out to the community everybody was aboard. We have the best customer service here. Some of the employees have been here for 25 years. We try very hard with every customer that comes in our store."

The company is also kicking off its “Shopping is Back!” campaign, aimed at getting customers back to shopping in person at JCPenney stores.

“The JCPenney brand holds an incredibly special place in millions of Americans’ closets, homes and memories. We celebrate this legacy while showing a reinvigorated JCPenney brand that expresses our energy and optimism, which we want customers to experience with us,” said Bill Cunningham, vice president, of Marketing. “JCPenney is transforming itself with innovation and imagination and is ready to get back to connecting with our customers through shopping.”

Alton Area Animal Aid Association or 5A’s said with pride at the 120th-anniversary function that it saves more than 500 animals a year at its shelter.

5A’s is open seven days a week at 4530 North Alby Street in Godfrey from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, contact (618) 466-3702.

To contact JCPenney in Alton, visit:

https://www.jcpenney.com/locations/il/alton/clothing-stores-alton-il-0466.html

