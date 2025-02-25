EAST ALTON - Community members are invited to participate in a head-shaving event aimed at raising funds for 3-year-old Rory Guss, who was diagnosed with leukemia. The event, titled "Brave the Shave for Rory Faye," is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at Don's No Man's Land at 610 E. St. Louis Ave., East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rory, currently in remission, will continue her chemotherapy treatments for the next two years. Organizers hope to gather support for the Guss family as they navigate the challenges of Rory's ongoing treatment.

The event is being held in partnership with All About U Hair Salon in East Alton. While there is no entry fee to participate, attendees are encouraged to fundraise in advance of the event. Those interested in taking part in the head-shaving challenge can register by contacting Abbey or Kathy at (618) 581-9789 for Kathy.

For those unable to participate in the shaving, organizers welcome the community to attend and cheer on the volunteers.

All proceeds will benefit the Guss family through a GoFundMe campaign. Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe for Rory: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brave-the-shave-for-rory-faye

More like this: