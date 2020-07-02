



GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick on Friday announced a new "Community Testing Unit" is coming to Godfrey on Tuesday, July 14, to provide free COVID-19 tests for the community.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra has coordinated with the Madison County Health Department to arrange for the COVID testing unit to come to the Godfrey area. He said that the “walk up” testing unit will be set up on the parking lot of the sheriff’s substation (on the Lars Hoffman side) just behind village hall at 6810 Godfrey Road. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Additional parking can be found in the city hall lot and along the north side of Lars Hoffman- adjacent to the substation lot. (that north side lane will be closed so more parking can be available) Sichra also said that after speaking with the Madison County Health Department that they are looking forward to coordinating more local community testing events in Godfrey (at various locations) over the next several months.

The Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE-Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure vulnerable and disparate populations are connected with community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.

Temporary Community-Based COVID-19 Testing Process:

This is a “walk up” test and will be conducted outside, face coverings are REQUIRED .

This test is open to the public. No appointment is needed and there is NO OUT OF POCKET EXPENSE .

and there is . Please bring Photo ID and health insurance card if you have one.

Testing available to adults and children over 6 months of age .

. Testing is done using a shallow nose swab, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat. This means the test is not at all uncomfortable.

Results are obtained within 48-72

Testers are from SIU School of Medicine/SIUE-Nursing or SIHF Healthcare and have partnered with the Madison County Health Department and Lewis & Clark Community College.

For any questions about the testing you can go to this Madison County Health Dept link: https://cms4.revize.com/revize/madisoncounty/document_center/Health/COVID-19/Mobile%20Testing%20Sites%20in%20Madison%20County%20for%20website%207.1.20.pdf

For any questions or concerns related to the COVID-19 testing unit contact the Madison County Health Dept at www.madisonchd.org