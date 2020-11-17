This GivingTuesday, Community Strong will inspire generosity by responding to meet the needs of St. Charles County neighbors through the One Step Closer Campaign.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.

Community Strong has joined the GivingTuesday Initiative to raise awareness and funds to address serious negative health outcomes in St. Charles County. The One Step Closer Campaign has a goal to raise $5000 to support education and health promotion activities. Community Strong is proud to partner with BJC St Peters and Progress West, SSM St. Charles County, Mercy, St.Luke’s, and the Economic Development Council of St. Charles County as well as many other community partners in these efforts.

“Despite the recognition of one healthiest counties in the nation St. Charles County still has very serious stories and stats coming out about the actual access to care available to all of our neighbors, increase in suicides, increase to substance use and misuse, as well as food insecurity,” said Carissa Figgins, Executive Director of Community Strong SCC. “Community Strong doesn’t want to just point to these issues. We want to be a part of the solution to providing optimal health for all St. Charles County neighbors.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 14.2 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

Those who are interested in joining Community Strong’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.CommunityStrongSCC.org/givingtuesday. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org) Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter. For youth interested in joining the movement, visit GivingTuesdayKids.org for inspiration and project ideas.

About Community Strong:

Community Strong is a 501c3 non profit commissioned by BJC St Peters, Progress West, SSM St. Charles County, St. Luke’s, Mercy, and the EDC to act as a convening space to change negative health outcomes in St. Charles County, specifically health detriments associated with obesity, substance use disorder and access to care.

