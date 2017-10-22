BETHALTO - The Madison County Scanner Facebook page and A Community That Backs the Blue hosted a pro police rally in Bethalto Saturday afternoon for members in the community to show their support for area officers and the work they do.

Chris Rhodes, from the Madison County Scanner page, said after participating in a similar event in O’Fallon, an interest in showing community support grew in Madison County as well.

“I helped with an event like this over Missouri a few months ago and there was a lot of support over there,” Rhodes said. “So everyone in Madison County started saying they wanted to have one here, a lot of people in our community support our police.”

Chris Stotts , from A Community That Backs the Blue, agreed that there is a lot of support for local officers in the community.

“I think it’s important for the officers to see that not everyone’s against them," he said. "There’s always going to be some types of issues. But law enforcement needs to see we still stand by them.”

