HIGHLAND - Lola Schlarmann is organizing a fundraiser to support her family following the death of her brother, Gavin Schlarmann, who died recently in a motorcycle accident. The family is seeking assistance to cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and ongoing support for Gavin’s two siblings currently attending college.

Gavin Schlarmann was a full-time member of Highland EMS and had served with the Highland Fire Department (HFD). According to Lola Schlarmann, Gavin was known for his dedication, perseverance, and a big heart that touched many lives through his public service.

“Our family is now facing overwhelming medical bills, funeral expenses, and the challenge of supporting Gavin’s two other siblings who are currently in college,” Lola Schlarmann said in a message accompanying the fundraiser. “Any help, no matter how big or small, would mean so much to us during this difficult time.”

Lola Schlarmann described her brother as someone who “lived life fully — always persevering through tough times, chasing his dreams, and bringing joy wherever he went.”

She encouraged others to “live like Gavin did — with passion, kindness, and courage.”

