GODFREY — The Heck Family lost nearly everything they owned in a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening, Oct. 14, 2025, in the 1200 block of Seasons Drive, according to a community organizer.

April Marburger, who is helping coordinate relief efforts, said the family and their dog escaped the fire unharmed.

“While they lost nearly everything they owned, we are deeply grateful that everyone, including their family dog, miraculously made it out alive,” Marburger wrote.

The Heck Family now faces rebuilding their lives after the devastating loss.

Neighbors have launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial support to the family.

“Our hope is that we can ease their burden a bit by coming together to support them,” Marburger said. The fundraiser page is being managed with the family’s blessing and will provide updates as they become available.