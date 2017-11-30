EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is having a Community Pool Winter Membership sale from December 1st – February 28th.

Article continues after sponsor message

The winter membership sale is just in time for a family Christmas gift. Family memberships for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents start at $300 and the winter membership price is $260. Senior citizen for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents memberships are $125 and the winter membership price is $112.

The pool which sits adjacent to the beautiful Tower Lake includes lockers, restrooms and a concession area as well as a small splash pad for the youngest visitors. It is accessible from North University Drive with parking available at Lot 10 which sits just southwest of The Gardens and Cougar Lake Drive. While parking on campus typically requires a paid permit, parking at this lot during the summer will be free to all who are visiting the pool.

Daily passes will also be available for $5 per day or $4 per day for seniors and children 4-15, kids three and under swim free. Private rentals will also be available for birthday parties, reunions and more. For more information contact the Edwardsville Parks Department at 692-7538 or visit www.cityofedwardsville.com.

More like this: