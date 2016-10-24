ALTON - Former Alton Police officer and current Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Pastor David Goins was appointed by the Alton Board of Education to fill a vacancy.

That vacancy was created when veteran school board member, Michael Harris, moved to Edwardsville and resigned from the board, effective Sept. 2, 2016. Goins was appointed to finish Harris's term, which is set to end in April 2017.

Goins has an extensive background in working with young people and schools. He graduated from Alton High School in 1978, received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Education from the College of the Ozarks in 1983, and was employed as a police officer in Alton from 1985-2010. During his time on the force, Goins served as a patrol officer, a detective, a school resource officer and a DARE officer.

"I think it's kind of a calling," Goins said of his service to young people. "I've been involved with young people a long time, since working at the detention home for juvenile offenders. When I became a police officer, I worked a lot with the DARE program and as a school resource officer."

His service to his church also heavily revolves around young people, who Goins described as the "lifeblood" of his church.

"In my church, I am real interested in our youth," he said. "They are the lifeblood of the church. If you have a good youth program, your church will not die. That is my belief."

The idea to join the school board was a decision Goins described as a "seed, planted long ago," in his mind. He said he overheard news of the recent vacancy while in a meeting, and inquired about the position. He discovered his district was one currently open for a member.

"I feel like it was set up just right for me," he said. "It's a totally new position, so I want to go down there, get my feet we and learn the inner workings of the decisions that are made and take it all in first."

When his appointed position ends in April, Goins said he fully intends on running to become elected to the position, saying not to run would be "pointless."

"Obviously, it is an elected position, but I was appointed," he said. "I do have to run for the office in April, and I do intend to run. It would be pointless to just come in, fill in until April and walk away from it. So, that is my goal."

