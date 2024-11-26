ALTON - Community members gathered at LaMay’s Catering in Alton to distribute Thanksgiving meals.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, LaMay’s Catering and several other community partners came together to distribute turkeys and side dishes to anyone who stopped by the building, located at 909 E. Broadway in Alton. They also served hot meals to community members and prepared Thanksgiving meals to be distributed at local nursing homes.

“I believe it’s the DNA of our community,” said Jason Harrison, owner of LaMay’s. “I just love being part of this fabric, the DNA of our community. It’s not just us. It’s what our community does. I’ve seen it with so many other people. I’m glad to do my part of it.”

Jason thanked community partners like Deliverance Temple and Hope and Smoke BBQ, which smoked the turkeys, for their help. He said the annual giveaway would not be possible without the support of these other organizations.

Alton Mayor David Goins expressed his excitement to distribute meals and talk with community members. He noted that the community comes together for events like this, and he enjoys seeing the continued support.

“It’s all about giving back,” he said. “It’s all about the community coming together, people coming together, businesses, not-for-profits, everybody coming together just to give back. And I’m just proud to be a part of it. I’m just proud to be here today and being able to give back myself. That’s what I love to do.”

Pastor Dr. Gregory Harrison, Jason’s father and the lead pastor at Deliverance Temple, added that the event was inspired by the family’s faith. The Harrisons often support philanthropic efforts in the community, including this annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

“It is, I believe, a mission that God has sent from mankind to see about mankind,” Pastor Dr. Gregory Harrison said. “It’s very important that we follow what God has told us to do, and it is our passion.”

For more information or to donate or volunteer, contact Jason Harrison at 618-223-4211 or Shenekia Stovall at 618-960-8806.

