EDWARDSVILLE - Patricia Lowe, a longtime Edwardsville resident and healthcare administrator, has announced her candidacy for the Edwardsville District 7 School Board. With over two decades of community involvement and extensive leadership experience, Lowe brings a wealth of expertise in administration, education, and community advocacy to her campaign.

"As a mother of four District 7 graduates and a 24-year resident of this community, I have a deep understanding of our school system's strengths and the challenges we face," says Lowe. "My experience in healthcare administration, coupled with my background in education and community service, uniquely positions me to contribute to the continued success of our schools."

Lowe's professional background includes eight years as Administrator of a healthcare facility in Troy, Illinois, where she has demonstrated strong leadership in operations management, staff development, and fiscal oversight. She holds an associate degree in healthcare administration from Bryant & Stratton College, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was inducted into the Alpha Beta Gamma Honor Society.

Active in community service, Lowe serves on the executive board of the NAACP Edwardsville chapter as Health Chairman, where she advocates for health initiatives and social justice. She is also a dedicated member of Anchored in Truth Ministries, serving as a board member and former homeschool co-op facilitator.

"Education is the foundation of our community's future," Lowe states. "I am committed to ensuring that every student in District 7 has access to quality education and the resources they need to succeed."

Lowe's campaign priorities include:

Enhancing educational opportunities for all students

Ensuring responsible fiscal management

Strengthening community engagement in school district decisions

Supporting teachers and staff development

Promoting inclusive educational environments

For more information about Patricia Lowe's campaign or to get involved, please contact 618-580-0217.

About Patricia Lowe: Patricia Lowe has been a resident of the Edwardsville community since 1999. She holds degrees from Lewis & Clark Community College and Bryant & Stratton College. Her professional experience includes healthcare administration and leadership roles in various community organizations. Patricia and her husband Odell have been married for 38 years and have four children, all graduates of District 7 schools and four grandchildren.

