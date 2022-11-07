ALTON - A Community Job Fair is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Alton High School.

View the Flyer HERE

Employers represented are the Alton School District, Illinois Central School District, Arbor Management, Aramark, Alton Farm & Home Supply, Caritas Family Solutions, City of Alton, Beverly Farm, Army Recruiting Center, Target, Scott Air Force Base - 375th Force, Support Squadron-Human Resources, Illinois State Police, Alton Steel, Vandalia Bus Lines, Amazon, Gateway Regional Medical Center, Carrollton Bank and more…

David Allison from Aramark says, "To my knowledge, this is the first Job Fair of its kind in the Alton Godfrey Area. We hope to make it an annual event.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Allison says, "We are still taking employers right up to the end of business on Wednesday."

If you would like to have a space for your company contact David by email at dallison@altonschools.org or by phone at 618-433-7860.

This is a free event for employers and job seekers of all ages. The event will be held at the Alton High School Commons at 4200 Humbert Road in Alton.

More like this: