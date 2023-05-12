GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting community stakeholders to share in a retrospective and celebration of progress toward its strategic goals during the inaugural State of Trailblazer Nation.

Two sessions will be held Monday, May 15, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre – an internal session for faculty and staff members in the morning, followed by a public session at 4:30 p.m.

“The future of Lewis and Clark Community College is bright,” said President Ken Trzaska. “We intend to highlight our successes and shine a light on the positive directions the college is moving in. We’d like our community stakeholders to have the opportunity to learn more, share in those successes, and engage with us in this important work.”

The college’s strategic plan is a 3-year rolling plan that is refreshed annually. It is grounded in four key directions, each of which comprises a list of measurable aspirations to move the college forward:

KD1: Expect Enrollment and Retention Improvements

KD2: Invest in Program and Curriculum Development

KD3: Build a Transparent and Inclusive Campus Culture

KD4: Broaden Community and Educational Collaboration

Both sessions will offer an overview of the plan, and highlight some successes made toward those goals over the past year.

The afternoon session will include Coffee for Life and light refreshments for those attending in person. There will also be a Zoom option available:

https://lewisclark.zoom.us/j/95380230401?pwd=TkZXdmViZ0xSQzM2OFc0YVZYUm5QQT09

By Phone: 1 312 626 6799

Meeting ID: 953 8023 0401

Passcode: 598119

This event will kick off a week of celebrations, as the college plans to celebrate its 52nd annual Commencement on Wednesday.

Key direction team leads met at the college’s National Great Rivers Research and Education Center this week to refine the plan, in preparation of presenting the next iteration to the Board at its July meeting.

Learn more at https://www.lc.edu/Strategic_Plan.

Anyone with questions should reach out to Executive Secretary Sue Keener, in the President’s Office, at (618) 468-2001 or skeener@lc.edu.

