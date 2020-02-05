BELLEVILLE, IL – In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois is teaming up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for Catholic Urban Charities.

Help with the 6th annual “Cram the Cars” and drop off your non-perishable food items at any one of the below organizations:

Oliver C. Joseph Chrysler Dodge Jeep – 3795 IL-15, Belleville, IL

Swansea Rehabilitation and Health Care Center – 1405 N 2nd St, Swansea, IL

Cedar Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center – 1 Perryman St, Lebanon, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted the entire month of February. On February 28, HSHS Home Care and Hospice will CRAM the CARS with the donated items before delivering them to Catholic Urban Charities.

Some non-perishable items that Catholic Urban Charities could use are:

Beef stew

Chicken soup

Green beans



as well as any other non-perishable items. Canned fruits and vegetables are a good source of important nutrients. Select canned fruit that is packed in 100% juice or water and low-salt canned vegetables for a healthier lifestyle.

For more information about the canned food drive, contact HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois Outreach Representatives Katy Oakley at 217-994-3919 or Cheryl Fulk at 217-994-4072. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois, visit hshshomecare.org.

More like this: