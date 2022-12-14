COTTAGE HILLS – Community Hope Center announced today it received a grant for $25,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., which will be used to purchase fresh produce, lean meats, low-sodium vegetables, soups, and whole grain pastas as well as maintain our fleet of trucks used to pick up food.

Paul Militzer, Executive Director said, “This grant from Bayer Fund will be used to increase the choices of healthy food in our guest-choice food pantry. Community Hope Center is committed to providing healthier food options for our guests. CHC’s food pantry features SWAP (Supporting Wellness at Area Pantries), which helps guests find the healthiest foods that are available and provides nutrition information. Because of this Bayer Fund grant, CHC will be able to increase the amount of healthy food including fresh produce, low-sodium soups/mixes, whole grain pastas, lean meats, and dairy. It will also help CHC with the increasing costs of maintaining the vehicles we use to transport food.”

This grant will not only provide support to our organization but also to the community we serve by allowing us to ensure our clients who are experiencing food insecurity have consistent access to healthy foods that can prevent chronic health conditions and/or alleviate their symptoms.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, President of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs like Community Hope Center that helps combat the critical issue of food insecurity and ultimately help ensure even more Americans/the community have access to healthy, nutritious food.”

In 2021, Bayer Fund awarded more than $13.1 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in Food and Nutrition, STEM Education, and Health & Wellness. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $75 million.

To learn more about Community Hope Center visit www.communityhopecenteril.org

To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

About Community Hope Center

Community Hope Center helps individuals and families experiencing financial hardship by providing food, clothing, and household goods along with encouragement and compassion. CHC is a non-profit corporation complying with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and requirements. CHC is supported by private donations, local businesses, foundations, and churches, and receives no municipal, state, or federal government funding.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education, and community development projects.

