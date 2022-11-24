BETHALTO - Today, on Thanksgiving Day, the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills extends thanks to Ace Hardware of Bethalto for a significant $2,500 donation from rounding up at the cash register for part of November. The donation will help the Community Hope Center deliver Thanksgiving food items and also assist with its annual Christmas distribution.

Ace Hardware of Bethalto has a generous round-up policy for charities and recently, Ray Johnson, Ace Hardware's general manager, presented the donation check to Steve Thompson, finance manager of the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills.

Molly Mathis, office manager at the Bethalto Ace Hardware, said she is proud of the store for this charitable effort. Right now, the store is rounding up for the Bethalto Police “Christmas For All Program.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“During the regular part of the year, we round up for Children’s Network,” Mathis said. “We always try to help the Community Hope Center during the holidays and now also the Bethalto Police Department with their fundraiser to help the less fortunate.

The funds were from customers rounding up at the cash register and the store matched the contributions that were given from the customers rounding up.

“I am very proud to work for a store that cares about its community and has an owner willing to help the community in any way he can each year. It is a little more surprising what our customers round up for us and allow us to give more in the community to people in need.”

Johnson and Ace Hardware would like to thank all the customers for their generous participation in helping such a worthy organization this holiday season.

More like this: