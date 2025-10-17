ALTON — A candlelit vigil was held Thursday evening, Oct. 16, 2025, at an intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Seminary Street in Alton to honor Grace Bustos, 17, who died in a car crash on Oct. 3, 2025.

The community gathered near the location where the accident occurred to remember Grace, who was described by her family and friends as "a smart, funny, and empathetic young woman."

Grace’s father, Tomas Bustos, said his daughter was highly intelligent and had been looking forward to graduating from high school early. Grace’s mother, Meghan Bustos, was also in the vehicle during the collision and has been unable to work since the accident.

The vigil was organized by Krystal Radcliff and Valerie Radcliff as a way for the community to come together in support of the Bustos family. Krystal Radcliff said the event was created to honor a family who raised “a kind individual who cared for others.”

“Grace was amazing,” Krystal said. “She helped my daughter on her darkest day when she was struggling, and I felt I needed to give back to her family in a way to not only say thank you for raising such a kind person but to also offer my condolences.”

Alton has a reputation as a caring and giving community, and the gathering reflected that spirit.

“Tonight, people showed there is still kindness in the world and that the community can come together when it is needed the most,” Krystal added.

To support Grace's family, you can contribute to their GoFundMe.

