WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library invites residents to join a group at 10 a.m Saturday, May 18, for the first Community Garden event of the year. We will be planting all of our fruits, vegetables, and flowers this day. We are currently loo

"We are looking for volunteers to help us maintain the garden beds throughout the season," the library said in a release. "If you are interested in being a Community Garden volunteer please contact Katie by email: katie@woodriverlibrary.org or stop by the library to fill out your volunteer form."

