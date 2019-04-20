ALTON – One person is in custody following an early morning drug raid in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the raid occurred as a result of members of the nearby neighborhood complaining to police regarding a problematic house in the 200 block of Laclede in Alton. Simmons said undercover operatives then conducted covert buys before the raid. The Alton Police Department was assisted by the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS), which was training in Wood River earlier this week.

Simmons said charges would likely not follow that arrest until Monday, so the person in custody's name has not yet been released. More charges could come as the investigation continues.

