ALTON — On Christmas Eve, while many families prepare for festive celebrations, one family in Alton is facing a challenging holiday season. Molly McCray, a single mother of ten children, has reached out for assistance as she navigates the difficulties of starting anew in a different city after losing her home.

McCray, who recently relocated to Alton from East St. Louis after a difficult time there, is currently living at Alton Acres with her children, who range in age from 3 to 19. She has struggled to provide for her family this Christmas, stating, “I’m not able to do anything for Christmas... I have a Christmas tree, but I can't get gifts right now.”

Charlene Edwards, an ASL interpreter and friend of McCray, is trying to raise awareness of the family's situation. Edwards emphasized the importance of community during difficult times. “When people are having a hard time, it is about coming together and giving each other hope,” she said.

McCray has expressed her gratitude for the community's response so far, noting that donations of furniture and food have begun to arrive.

“It means everything to me,” she said. “I don’t know many people in Alton really, but people are coming through for me and my kids.”

Despite the support, McCray's family still faces significant challenges. She is in need of additional furnishings and food to sustain her family, as she continues to work at a local restaurant to make ends meet.

“I started completely over,” she said. “However, I have never experienced this kind of positive treatment ever like people in Alton have done. I am so thankful.”

Edwards is encouraging others to contribute what they can, highlighting the spirit of giving during the holiday season.

“All our support would be phenomenal,” she stated.

Those wishing to help McCray and her family can reach out to Edwards at 618-444-7303 or McCray at 618-815-8828. To find Molly's cash app, search for $Mollyplus10.

