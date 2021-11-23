East Alton - United Way’s annual Community Christmas campaign has kicked off in the Riverbend area to help local people and families. Community members can participate by dropping off items at one of dozens of local businesses, churches, or nonprofits hosting collection boxes or by making a monetary donation at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas. All proceeds will be used to purchase needed items and distributed by 12 nonprofits serving people throughout Madison County and surrounding areas.

This year, the top needs in the community are for essential items such as blankets, winter items like new coats and hats, baby essentials, personal care items, and more. A list of participating boxes can be found at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas.

“We are looking forward to continuing the great tradition of Community Christmas and helping the Riverbend community as this program has for over 30 years,” said Mike Toner, 2021 chair of Community Christmas. “We always appreciate the generosity that we see from local businesses and the community during this time of year. This generosity will surely help make a family’s holiday season so much brighter.”

This program will run from now through early December when the boxes will be collected.

Article continues after sponsor message

All donations will be distributed to the following agencies to distribute to people in the community during the holiday season and beyond:

100 Black Men – Alton Branch

Beverly Farms

Boys and Girls Club of Alton

Caritas Family Solutions

Catholic Children’s Home

Centerstone

Children’s Home and Aid

Crisis Food Center

Illinois Center for Autism

Madison County Urban League

Oasis Women’s Center

Operation Blessing

Riverbend Family Ministries

Riverbend Head Start Family Services

Salvation Army

Village of Royal Lakes

YWCA of Alton

Monetary donations can be made at HelpingPeople.org/CommunityChristmas or mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis??

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit?www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: