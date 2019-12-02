WOOD RIVER - Madison County Child Advocacy Center gives resources and a voice to children who are victims of abuse. The community can help support their mission of offering hope to these children in need during the holiday season by helping them create holiday baskets.

Located in Wood River, Madison County Child Advocacy Center provides supportive services as well as professional intervention to fight child abuse. They serve as a safe place for children to open up about their experiences, the basis for beginning the fight to end the abuse. They interview children so they don’t have to continue recounting their experiences before cases go to trial, serving to help children only have to recount those experiences to the professionals at CAC.

“We are a resource for children who are brave enough to disclose abuse. Our team is dedicated to helping children and their families find hope and healing,” said Carrie Cohan, Executive Director of Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

Along with helping assist in investigations of child abuse, they offer a lot of great assistance to the families they work with. And a special thing they do during the Christmas season is their holiday baskets. With the help of community donations, they create baskets with food to make a Christmas dinner. They are currently accepting donations for the baskets, that will go to some of the families they worked within 2019. Food donations are accepted along with gift cards for the purchase of ham or turkey. A $100 donation buys an entire basket for a family in need.

Another way to help support Madison County Child Advocacy Center is to attend their Trivia Night and Silent Auction, taking place Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at the Madison County Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville.

For more information on Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the events they host, ways to donate, and more, visit their website http://www.madco-cac.org/ or Facebook page www.facebook.com/madcocac

