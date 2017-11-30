EAST ALTON — There is less than one week remaining in United Way’s annual Community Christmas donation drive benefitting local individuals and families in the Riverbend area.

Program volunteers will collect donation boxes located throughout the community next Thursday, December 7 to sort and deliver donated items to 16 local nonprofits. To locate a donation box near you, visit www.helpingpeople.org/christmas2017.

This year, the top needs in the community are for new coats, blankets, household and personal care items. Other items collected through the program include non-perishable food, new and unwrapped toys for kids of all ages, baby formula and diapers, and new clothes, socks, hats, gloves and scarves.

In addition, monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase items in short supply or not collected. Donations can be made online at www.helpingpeople.org/christmas2017 or can be mailed to United Way at 707 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 270, East Alton, IL 62024, marked Attn: Community Christmas.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

